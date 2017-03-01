Enterprise Cloud Version Control

Move your development to the cloud while maintaining secure, high-quality version control.GET STARTED
Built for enterprises under pressure to move development to the cloud, Assembla answers the demanding requirements for compliance and high availability. We secure your source code and make development faster with a suite of cross-platform applications and native integrations to popular cloud services.
Assembla integrates perfectly with other modern cloud services and deployment tools to enhance your development capabilities. Native integrations include best-in-class services like JIRA, Jenkins, Slack, Zapier, and more.
Assembla is the only provider of Enterprise Subversion in the Cloud.
Assembla is the leading cloud provider for Subversion. No other company hosts more SVN repositories or has more on-staff expertise.
We have a distributed team with developers all around the globe. The centralized management tools, simple configuration, and streamlined access to our Subversion repo that Assembla provides means we get our software projects setup quickly and easily.
Applus Technologies - Jeremy Huntsman, Software Development Manager
When you are working on a circuit board, you want to always see a history of changes. You don’t want to have to go through a billion branches to see what happened.
- Sasha Maldonado, Stanford
There’s such a large amount of data... I wasn’t confident that other systems could manage just the sheer number and the size of files that we needed.
- Chris Brooks, Technical Director at Airship Syndicate
Applus+ is one of the world's leading Testing, Inspection & Certification companies, providing solutions for customers in all types of industries.
The Stanford Student Space Initiative gives future leaders of the space industry the hands-on experience they need to realize the next era of space development.
Airship Syndicate, led by visionary comic artist Joe Madureira, is an independent game studio that creates top quality games for a variety of gaming platforms.